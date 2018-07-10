Plainfield Fire Protecton District Receives Rare Award

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez presented a plaque to the Plainfield Fire Protection District for achieving an ISO 1 rating citing that only .5% of fire departments/districts in the nation achieve this rating and that Plainfield Fire Protection District is the 17th department/district in the State of Illinois to receive an ISO 1 rating. The plaque was presented to Chief Riddle on Tuesday, July 10th at Plainfield Fire Protection District headquarters on 135th Street.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received an ISO (Insurance Services Office) Class 1 rating for the majority of the Fire District. The Class 1 rating is the best rating a Fire District or Fire Department can receive. The rating was determined through an evaluation process that took into consideration the Fire District’s fire suppression capabilities, emergency communications capabilities through our dispatch center WESCOM, municipal water supply capabilities within the Fire Protection District and the Fire Protection District’s efforts at community risk reduction.