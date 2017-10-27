Plainfield Foundation for Excellence Alumni Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the eighth annual induction into the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence Alumni Hall of Fame.

The Alumni Hall of Fame honors District 202 graduates who have distinguished themselves beyond their high school years through their significant accomplishments or service.

Nomination forms are available on the Foundation for Excellence web site (www.d202foundation.org/202) under “Alumni Hall of Fame.” Nominations must be received by January 10, 2018. Please see the nomination form for more information.

The Foundation for Excellence created the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011 as part of the Foundation’s work to promote excellence and achievement for District 202 learners.

Nominees will have significant accomplishments and/or community service recognized as outstanding through the receipt of awards, honors, or other forms of distinction.

Nominees will have made a profound and positive international, national, regional or local impact on their chosen field or community.

Nominations for candidates will be accepted in these categories:

· Arts and Entertainment

· Business and Commerce

· Community Service and Volunteerism

· Education and Humanities

· Government and Military

· Medicine and Health

· Philanthropy and Non-profit

· Science and Technology

· Sports and Recreation

Nominees must have graduated from a District 202 high school at least 20 years prior to nomination, or from the Plainfield High School which preceded the formation of District 202. This requirement may be waived for candidates who entered military service prior to their graduation or for other special circumstances.

Each nomination form must be fully completed and submitted as outlined on the form to be considered.

District 202 alumni, current or former faculty and staff, administrators, and community members of District 202 may nominate someone for the Alumni Hall of Fame. Posthumous nominations will also be accepted. Nominations will be kept on file and reconsidered for the next two years following submission. A candidate may be re-nominated after three years.

A panel of Foundation Trustees will judge the nominations. The Foundation will honor this year’s inductees at its annual dinner and auction, scheduled to be held April 19, 2018.

Alumni Hall Class of 2017

· Barbara (Anderson) Barrows (1978) — Education and Humanities

· Greg Chapman (1972) — Business and Commerce

· Terry D’Arcy (1974) — Philanthropy and Non-Profit

· Dr. Allen Saxon (1967) — Medicine and Health

· Charles “Chuck” Willard (1982) — Government and Military

Alumni Hall Class of 2016

· Dr. Amber Kujath (1993) – Medicine and Health

· Catherine (Bada) Fletcher (1974) – Government and Military

· Tom Hensel (1967) – Education and Humanities

· Linda DiLeo (1980) – Education and Humanities

· Dr. Lee Gehrke (1970) – Science and Technology

Alumni Hall Class of 2015

· John M. Berst (1959) – Business and Commerce

· Roger W. Sebby (1964) – Arts and Entertainment

· Dr. Lea Johnson (1968) – Education and Humanities

· Mr. Justin Ahrens (1990) – Arts and Entertainment

Alumni Hall Class of 2014

· Mike Collins (1964) – Government and Military

Alumni Hall Class of 2013

· Bonnie Lutter (1954) – Community Service and Volunteerism

· Cliff Bender (1969) — Science and Technology

· Dr. Jeff Ryan (1989) — Medicine and Health

Alumni Hall Class of 2012

· Judy Avery (1959) — Community Service and Volunteerism

· Dr. Burt Saxon (1965) — Education and Humanities

Alumni Hall Class of 2011

· Karen Hamilton (1958) — Community Service and Volunteerism

· Dr. Bradley Barnes (1977) – Medicine and Health

· Lt. Col. Christopher Cozzi (1988) – Government and Military

· Dr. Julie Ruddy (1988) – Government and Military

Since 1983, the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence has raised and contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support District 202 students and staff by funding grants, scholarships and projects; and by supporting special programs such as the Great Read, a District Art Gallery and the 1847 Schoolhouse Restoration.