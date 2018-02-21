Plainfield High School-Central Campus to Host 26th Annual Concert Band Festival
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Feb 21, 2018 @ 6:25 AM
Plainfield High School-Central Campus will present its 26th annual Plainfield Invitational Concert Band Festival from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd in the school’s auditorium and main gymnasium at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.
 
The festival will feature 20-minute performances by 21 high and middle schools including PHS-CC, Plainfield North, South and East high schools; Oswego East, Joliet Central, Hinsdale Central, Serena, Sandwich and Morris high schools.
 
John F. Kennedy and Timber Ridge middle schools also will perform.
 
Students also will attend a clinic with an outstanding music educator.
 
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and senior citizens and $15 for a family of two adults and up to four children.
 

 

