Plainfield High School-Central Campus to Host 26th Annual Concert Band Festival

Plainfield High School-Central Campus will present its 26 th annual Plainfield Invitational Concert Band Festival from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd in the school’s auditorium and main gymnasium at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

The festival will feature 20-minute performances by 21 high and middle schools including PHS-CC, Plainfield North, South and East high schools; Oswego East, Joliet Central, Hinsdale Central, Serena, Sandwich and Morris high schools.

John F. Kennedy and Timber Ridge middle schools also will perform.

Students also will attend a clinic with an outstanding music educator.