Plainfield House Fire Causes $100,000 Worth of Damage

The Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a call for a house fire at 6:36 pm on Saturday, February 11th in the 11000 block of Glenbrook Circle. At 6:42 pm the response was upgraded to a full still which brings in assistance from surrounding fire departments and fire districts. The fire was brought under control at 7:00 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire which started in the kitchen area of the home. The fire was contained within the kitchen area of the home with some smoke and water damage in other areas of the home. Damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Protection District and the Plainfield Police Department. Assistance in fighting the fire was provided by Naperville and Bolingbrook Fire Departments and the Oswego Fire Protection District. Station coverage during the fire for additional calls was provided to the Plainfield Fire Protection District by the Lockport, Minooka and Aurora Township Fire Protection Districts and the Romeoville Fire Department.