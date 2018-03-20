Plainfield Juvenile Arrested During School for Making School Shooting Threat

Charges have been filed against a juvenile for making a threat of school violence on social media. On Monday, March 19, 2018, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Plainfield Police Department was notified by a parent of a potential school shooting threat to Murphy Jr. High School posted on a social media website. Plainfield Police and Murphy Jr. High Staff conducted an investigation in reference to the threat that led to a juvenile admitting to making statements stating it was done as an experiment to see what would happen. Class 4 Felony charges for Disorderly Conduct were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and the juvenile was transferred to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a custody hearing. The juvenile was not in possession of any weapons at the time of her arrest.