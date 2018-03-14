Plainfield Man Accused of Driving at Man During Dispute
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

A 31-year-old Plainfield man has been accused of driving his car at another individual after a dispute at a gas station over the weekend. Dennis L. Vietoris was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravate battery. Vietoris is said to have pulled into a Thorton’s Gas Station in the 15000 of Route 59. While at the gas station he ended up in an argument with another patron. Vietoris then allegedly attempted to leave the scene but the patron stood in front of his car at which time Vietoris then accelerated and hit the man cause him to be hospitalized for minor injuries. Vietoris was arrested after being tracked down by officers. His bond was set at $25,000.

RELATED CONTENT

Still No Turf At Slammer Stadium Amber Alert For Two Girls From Markham Dist 202 Middle School Students Advance To State Geography Bee Students Around Will County Join National Walkout Evanston PD: Incident At Northwestern University Hoax Governor Rauner Vetoes State Gun Licensing Plan
Comments