Plainfield Man Accused of Driving at Man During Dispute

A 31-year-old Plainfield man has been accused of driving his car at another individual after a dispute at a gas station over the weekend. Dennis L. Vietoris was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravate battery. Vietoris is said to have pulled into a Thorton’s Gas Station in the 15000 of Route 59. While at the gas station he ended up in an argument with another patron. Vietoris then allegedly attempted to leave the scene but the patron stood in front of his car at which time Vietoris then accelerated and hit the man cause him to be hospitalized for minor injuries. Vietoris was arrested after being tracked down by officers. His bond was set at $25,000.