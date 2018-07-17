Plainfield Man Recieves 12 Life Sentences for Abusing Two Children For a Decade

A Plainfield man found guilty of sexually abusing two young children over a ten-year period has been sentenced to 12 consecutive life sentences. 52-year-old David Libby was sentenced on Thursday by Circuit Judge Sarah Jones, in accordance to the 12 counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child which were found guilty by a jury of his peers. The conviction of each of the Class X Felonies carries a mandatory life sentence, which also must run consecutively. Libby began sexually assaulting the children from a young age, and the accusations came to light after an alert teacher noted a troubling comment on a written test by one of the children to a school social worker, who later alerted Plainfield Police. When confronted about the abuse, Libby admitted to the assaults in an interview to the police department. Glasgow thanked the Plainfield Police and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, stating “They helped police and prosecutors place him behind bars where he will never harm another child and where he certainly draw his final breath.”

Story Written By Jeremy Scott