Plainfield North Student Accused of Making Bomb Threat

An 18-year-old Plainfield North high School student was arrested on Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat. Nathaniel Graves is accused of telling a school resource officer on February 2nd that he found a note in the bathroom that referenced a bomb threat at the school. The school resource officer was able to determine that Graves was the author of the note. Officials have stated that Plainfield North was never in any danger and school officials took proper safety precautions. Graves has been charged with making a threat to a school building and person, giving a false bomb and gas alarm and making a false report to a public safety agency.