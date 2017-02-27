Plainfield Parent Community Network Holds Forum On Bullying

If your child has been the victim of bullying you may want to attend a forum on bully and mental health issues. The Plainfield Parent Community Network will host this free event for District 202 parents on Thursday, March 9th at Plainfield High School Central Campus. The meeting will feature social workers, special education administrators and counselors discussing, “What We All Need to Know About Bullying,” and mental health issues.

The PPCN is a special initiative of the Plainfield School District, aimed at supporting parents with common parenting needs. The group’s first meeting was held last fall.

The free meeting will be held March 9th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Plainfield High School’s Central Campus, on Fort Beggs Drive.