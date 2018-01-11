Plainfield Park District Executive Has Passed Away

Sad news out of Plainfield, as former Plainfield Park District Executive Gregg Bott passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 61. Bott came to the Plainfield Park District from the Naperville Park District in 1981, and rose to the role of Executive Director in 1985, until he retired in may 2013. Bott was survivied by his fiance Misty Bartlett, two sons and two stepchildren. Visitation will be held friday from 4-8 pm at Overman Jones Funeral Home at 15219 South Joliet Road, and again Monday from 10-11am at Targhetta and Wooldridge Funeral Home, 501 W Center St in Brighton, IL with funeral services to follow.

Report by Jeremy Scott