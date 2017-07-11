Plainfield Police Announce July 4th Drunk Driving Crackdown Results

The Plainfield Police have announced the results of their Fourth of July drunk driving crackdown. During their enforcement efforts, Plainfield Police made one drunk driving arrest while also issuing 29 seatbelt citations. Other citations included eight tickets for driving with no insurance and 10 tickets for speeding. Plainfield Police say these crackdowns are vital because too many people are not heeding the message that drunk driving is deadly and illegal. The crackdown was organized in unison with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state in the Fourth of July Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown. The statewide effort was funded by the federal traffic safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Cal Placher Contributed to This Story