Plainfield Police Host Armored Truck Challenge for Special Olympics

On Tuesday, July 10th, the Plainfield Police Department will host the first ever Plainfield Police Armored Truck Challenge. The challenge in question asks if a team of six people can pull an armored truck 75 feet and which team can do it the fastest. The event is being hosted to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. It will take place at the corner of Chicago Street and Des Plaines Street in downtown Plainfield from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event. Cost is $120 per team. Anyone looking to register can call 815-267-7235.