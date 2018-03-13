Plainfield Police Issue Statement on Student Walk-Outs

The Plainfield Police Department has issued the following statement regarding the planned student walk-outs at Plainfield District 202 schools on Wednesday, March 14th.

“The Plainfield Police Department is aware of the ongoing discussion concerning the student led walk-outs, at several educational institutions within the Village, scheduled for Wednesday March 14th. In an effort to create a safe environment for the students and staff, the PPD will have an increased visible police presence at several locations during this time. The Plainfield Police, along with the Plainfield and Oswego School Districts will work toward creating a safe surrounding for all participants, so that they may peaceably assemble, as is their 1st Amendment right. We ask the public, if you see any suspicious activity during or around these gatherings to please contact our police department. “If you SEE something, SAY something.”

Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest news on the student walk-outs across Will County.