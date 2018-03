The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive. Ruben Gamino, 21-year-old, is wanted for an aggravated domestic battery and an unlawful restraint that allegedly occurred in December of 2017. Authorities have stated that Gamino’s last known address was in Plainfield, but it is possible that he may have fled to California. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ruben Gamino is asked contact the Plainfield Police at 815-436-2341.