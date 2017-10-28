Plainfield Police Shooting/Barricade

The situation in Plainfield is secure. On Saturday, October 28th sometime around 3:30 p.m. the Painfield police department stated on Facebook that they currently had “2 major crime scenes going on. At Jewel at 135th and Route 59 and and an active armed barricaded situation on Walnut Circle near 119th.” Prior to that at around 2:30 p.m. on Facebook, the Plainfield police department asked people in the area of Walnut Circle to remain in their homes until further notice.

The Northern Illinois FireGround Facebook site also reported the Plainfield shooting at 13459 S. Route 59. “Multiple agency response for a person shot in the parking lot of the Jewel food store. The suspect fled and barricaded in a home nearby.”

Calls to the Plainfield Police Department only yielded a confirmation of what was on Facebook.