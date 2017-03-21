Plainfield Police Warn Residents Of Man Impersonating Officer For Woman’s Phone Number

Plainfield Police are warning women about a man impersonating an officer in order to get their phone numbers. A woman was approached by a man wearing a police uniform Friday night as she left Little Ceasar’s Pizza on Route 59. The man identified himself as a Plainfield officer and asked for her identification. She complied but when asked why she was being stopped he said he wouldn’t write her a ticket if she gave him her phone number. The woman grabbed her ID and walked towards her car and left. The man is described as in his 40’s, white, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with short dark hair. The woman said she saw a patch on his sleeve but it wasn’t a Plainfield police patch. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Kevin McQuaid at 815-267-7209.