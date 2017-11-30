Plainfield Police Warning of Panera Pick-Pocket
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:57 AM
Image Courtesy of Plainfield Police Dept.

A warning about a string of pick-pocket crimes stretching from Will County to northwest Indiana. Plainfield police released this image of a man who is suspected of pick-pocketing someone at the Panera restaurant in Plainfield on two occasions. The first incident occurred on November 13th while the second happened on November 27th. The same man and a woman are suspected in more pick-pocketing at a Panera in Munster, Indiana. If you can ID the suspects, contact Detective Siegel at (815)439-7653 csiegel@plainfieldpd.com

