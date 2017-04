The Center for Disability Services, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Illinois has selected a new CFO. The Board of Directors has name Sharon Asher-Hall as the Chief Financial Officer. Asher-Hall has been in the accounting and finance arena for over 20 years and lives in Plainfield.

The Center for Disability Services id dedicated to advancing the independence of people with disabilities. CDS provides services in seven counties, including Will, Kankakee, Grundy and Kendall counties.