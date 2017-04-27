Plainfield School District 202 To Test For Lead In Water In Early May

In this photo taken May 3, 2016, Donna McNeal, of Orion Environmental Services, collects a water sample from a classroom drinking fountain for lead testing at Fawcett Elementary School in Tacoma, Wash. After Tacoma Public Schools revealed last month that multiple elementary schools tested positive for lead in the drinking water The Associated Press asked all Washington school districts plus tribal districts whether they test for lead. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

District 202 will test the water in all 32 of its schools and district facilities in early May to comply with a new state law enacted in response to the significant problems with water in Flint, Michigan.

The new law, which took effect this January, requires water sampling to be done by December 31, 2017 in schools serving preschool through fifth grade students built before January 1, 1987.

The new law also requires testing to be done by December 31, 2018 in schools serving children from preschool through grade 5 built between January 2, 1987 and January 1, 2000.

The law does not address schools built after 2000. However the Legislature has the option to change the law until June 30, 2019.

District 202 will test the water in all of its facilities at once rather than wait another year, although there are no concerns about the quality or safety of district water, district officials said.

“This is an important and appropriate step to take to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lane Abrell.

The new law also requires local school districts to pay for the testing. Testing will cost about $65,000. The law does not provide state funding for the tests, but allows school districts to use budgeted Health/Life Safety or Operations and Maintenance funds to pay for the sampling.