Plainfield Student Charged After Social Media Post
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 5:48 AM

A 17-year-old Plainfield School District 202 student was arrested on Monday after allegedly posting a photo of gun via social media. Joliet Police were contacted by PSD 202 officials in regards to the picture and subsequently launched an investigation. On Monday night, the student was identified, taken into custody and transported to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center. The student has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession a firearm without a valid FOID card.

