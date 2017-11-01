Plainfield Teachers Approve New Contract

Plainfield District 202 and the Association of Plainfield Teachers have announced that APT membership voted to approve a new five contract with the district on Wednesday night. Fifty-eight percent of APT members approved the new agreement. The Board of Education is expected to vote on the tentative agreement at its November 6, 2017 regular meeting. Changes to the pay scale are retroactive to July 1, 2017. The new contract runs through June 30, 2022. Additional contract details will be released after final ratification by the Board of Education. The APT this year represents about 1,900 classroom teachers and other certified staff.