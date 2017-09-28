Plainfield Teachers Reject New Contract

The members of the Association of Plainfield Teachers have rejected a tentative contract between District 202 and the APT leadership. The parties had tentative agreed to a three-year contract with a one-year commitment on salary and retirement. The parties agreed to begin salary and retirement discussions on the remaining two school years in January 2018. The proposal also included an average wage increase of almost 4 percent for 80 percent of the APT members. Plainfield teachers have been without a contract since the start of the school year. An impasse had been declared between the two side earlier this month. Negotiations are expected to resume now that the current agreement has been voted down.