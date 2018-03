This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2018. Investigators said neither victim was a student and described the shooting as a "family-type domestic situation." (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP)

Authorities continue to investigate after a Plainfield teen was charged in the shooting death of his parents last week on the campus of Central Michigan University. Authorities say James Davis, Junior used his father’s gun to shoot his parents Friday in his dorm room. The 19-year-old was arrested early the next day after a 14-hour manhunt. The gun used in the shooting was registered to his father, a part-time police officer with the Bellwood Police Department.