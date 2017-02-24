Plainfield Teens Arrested After Blocking Roadway After Accident

Two Plainfield teens were arrested after they were found blocking the roadway with their vehicle while drunk. It was just after midnight on Friday that law enforcement was called to Schlapp and Caton Farm roads, in rural Kendall County, after receiving a report of a vehicle blocking the road. The occupants of the vehicle were 18-year-old Jacob Miller and 19-year-old Annabelle Rayzian were both arrested after officers discovered that the pair had been under the influence of alcohol. Rayzian was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol. Miller was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane use, expired registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, driving while license suspended and driving without a valid license.