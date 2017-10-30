Plainfield Victims Identified

The Will County Coroner is identifying the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Plainfield on Saturday, October 28th. Sixty-five year old Elaine M. Zene died after she was found shot Saturday in the parking lot of a Jewel-Osco at 135th and Route 59. She was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m. at Amita Bolingbrook Hosptial. She was a resident of Woodridge. Investigators believe she was gunned down by her ex-husband Raymond T. Zene. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his townhouse in the 24-thousand block of Walnut Circle at 5:15 p.m. WJOL has learned that Zene worked as a Director of Internal Affairs for Cook County under Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. He was retired. Zene was 72 years old.