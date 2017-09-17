Plainfield Woman Accused of Filing False Police Report
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 17, 2017 @ 11:44 PM
Emergency vehicle lighting

A 33-year-old Plainfield woman is being accused of falsifying a police report after allegedly lying to authorities about being robbed of her wallet and wedding ring. Tara Arnez has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct/filing a false police report. Arnez allegedly filed a report with the Naperville Police Department about an incident that allegedly took place on September 12th. Police have stated that Arnez told them that she was robbed on 2:00 p.m. on the 24th in the parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. She even provided police with a description of the subject, getaway vehicle and weapon. Her bond has been set $250,000.

Related Content

Illinois Republicans Not Thrilled With Governor...
Providence Wins Third Consecutive Baseball Title, ...
Dollar General Set to Open Elwood Location on Satu...
Joliet Gas Station Robbed
Two Iconic Brands Join
Lockport Boy’s Basketball Team Selling Pink ...
Comments