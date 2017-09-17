Plainfield Woman Accused of Filing False Police Report

A 33-year-old Plainfield woman is being accused of falsifying a police report after allegedly lying to authorities about being robbed of her wallet and wedding ring. Tara Arnez has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct/filing a false police report. Arnez allegedly filed a report with the Naperville Police Department about an incident that allegedly took place on September 12th. Police have stated that Arnez told them that she was robbed on 2:00 p.m. on the 24th in the parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. She even provided police with a description of the subject, getaway vehicle and weapon. Her bond has been set $250,000.