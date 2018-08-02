Plan Ahead If You’re Going To Cubs Game Tonight Due To Anti-Violence March

Anti-violence protesters are planning to shut down a portion of Lake Shore Drive and streets around Wrigley Field this afternoon. A march is expected to begin at 4 p.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Diversey before it heads to Wrigley. Lake Shore Drive expected to be shut down prior to the march. The Cubs have a home game at 7:05 p.m. Organizers say the demonstration is being held to protest city violence and economic inequality.

On July 7, 2018 protesters marched on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. The protesters shut down the expressway in an attempt to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that’s claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Chicago officials have issued parking bans and are warning motorists of rolling street closures ahead of a rush-hour protest march along the city’s always busy Lake Shore Drive. Protesters plan to gather on the thoroughfare Thursday afternoon, Aug. 2 and march north toward Wrigley Field.