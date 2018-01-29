Plan Your Forest Preserve Outings with ‘The Weekly Five’ Email Blast

Sign up for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s new email blast, The Weekly Five, to find out about upcoming programs and events.



Starting Feb. 4th, the email will zoom into inboxes each Sunday and is chock-full of information on five Forest Preserve programs. The Weekly Five will link to details including: where the program or event is located, whether or not registration is required and if there is a cost – though most Forest Preserve programs are free.



While all of the Forest Preserve’s programs and events are listed on the Event Calendar section of the District’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, this new email will provide a convenient way of staying up to date. All it takes is a click of the mouse to learn about five fun things to do in the following days and weeks.



Subscribing to The Weekly Five will help make sure you don’t miss bird hikes, food truck fare, eagle watches, special exhibits, outdoor concerts or any of the other offerings on tap for 2018 and the years to come.



To sign up for The Weekly Five, visit bit.ly/weekly5email.



