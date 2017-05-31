If aviation is in your blood then head to Bolingbrook this weekend for the 2017 Cavalcade of Planes at Clow International Airport. You’ll have a unique opportunity to “Fly the Ford” and experience the golden age of aviation. The cost is 70-dollars per ride and they’ll start offering rides on Thursday and go through Sunday. There will be helicopter displays and rides, parachute club jumps plus a display at Illinois Aviation Museum of K135 Simulator. There will be military fly-ins. The show opens at 10am through 4pm, June 3rd and 4th. The 2017 Cavalcade of Planes is this weekend at Clow Airport off Weber Road, just south of Boughton Road.
Plane Enthusiasts Invited To Cavalcade Of Planes At Clow International Airport
|
May 31, 2017 @ 5:26 AM