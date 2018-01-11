Plaque to be Given in Honor of Blood Drive Donor

On Tuesday, January 16th, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Heartland Blood Centers will present a plaque to the widow of the late Jim Stewart in honor of his lifetime of donating blood. Jim Stewart was a retired Joliet Police Captain and State’s Attorney’s Office Investigator who made 160 donations or 20 gallons of blood since 1987. His donations provided life-saving transfusions to 480 patients who had been in medical need. The presentation of the plaque will take place at 10:00 during the Taylor Babec Community Blood Drive at the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center at 304 N. Scott Street in downtown Joliet. The blood drive will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 16th. Appointments can be made by calling Jennifer Babec at 815-325-4282, walk ins are welcomed.