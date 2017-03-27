Playoff Tickets On Sale Today At Noon For Blackhawks

By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 27, 7:52 AM

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that single-game tickets for the first two rounds of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs home games will go on sale to the general public today at noon. The tickets will be available exclusively at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Each customer will be limited to four tickets. Refunds for any un-played playoff games will be available at the point of purchase. In that event, the credit card used to purchase tickets by fans using the internet or phone will be automatically credited, less any applicable processing fee.

