Police End Investigation Into Former Providence Catholic President

The New Lenox Police Department have ended their investigation into the former head of Providence Catholic High School for allegedly having an inappropriate image of a child on his phone. No criminal charges will be files against Rev. Richard McGrath in connection with the incident. The 71-year-old McGrath had served as the Principle or President of Providence Catholic for 32 years when he retired suddenly in December of last year after the investigation by New Lenox Police began. New Lenox Police began an investigation after a female student told a Providence Catholic official that she had seen McGrath looking at the image on his phone at at Providence wrestling meet. The New Lenox Police were then notified by officials at Providence, who subsequently began an investigation. During the investigation authorities made numerous attempts to retrieve the phone in question but were informed by McGrath’s legal team that the phone, which belonged to Providence Catholic, would be unable to be recovered. Without the ability to retrieve the phone authorities did not believe they could continue their investigation.