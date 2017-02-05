Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide in Joliet

A Joliet couple are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place over the weekend. Officers were called to the 400 block of Bluff Street at 12:445am Sunday after a call of shots fired. 49-year-old Patrick Morgan and 42-year-old Angel Morgan were pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office at 4:10am Sunday morning. The autopsy report shows that Patrick Morgan suffered a single gunshot wound and Angel Morgan had been shot multiple times. Police are investigating the incident.

Related Content

“Hamilton” Tickets For Chicago Product...
Minooka High School Unaffected by Possible Bus Dri...
Bank Deal Announced: First Secure Community to Aqu...
State Worker Contracts Part of This Week’s S...
House Fire in Joliet Leaves Two Dead
Morris Gets Medical Marijuana Dispensary
  • Comments

    Comments