Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide in Joliet

A Joliet couple are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place over the weekend. Officers were called to the 400 block of Bluff Street at 12:445am Sunday after a call of shots fired. 49-year-old Patrick Morgan and 42-year-old Angel Morgan were pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office at 4:10am Sunday morning. The autopsy report shows that Patrick Morgan suffered a single gunshot wound and Angel Morgan had been shot multiple times. Police are investigating the incident.