Man Found Dead at Rockdale Home
By Kevin Kollins
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 1:38 PM

Rockdale Police and Will County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a 75 year old man who was found dead by his car outside a residence this morning at around 8:00 am at Parkview Avenue and Wheeler Avenue in Rockdale.  Rockdale Police Chief Robert Dykstra told WJOL that there were no signs of foul play, but that there were some possible issues with the scene, and the Will County Major Crimes Taskforce Unit was called to the scene to assist in the investigation as a result.  An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death.

