UPDATE: Missing 17-Year-Old Found Safe and Sound

UPDATE: Joselyn Cabrera’s mother has posted on social media that her daughter is now home and is safe and sound.



Joliet Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old Joliet woman that has not been seen for almost one week. Joselyn Cabrera has been missing since February 24th. She was last seen on the far west side of Joliet in the company of 23-year-old Juan Ortiz, but he cannot be located at this time. Anyone with information on the location of Joselyn Cabrera or the whereabouts of Juan Ortiz is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3024.