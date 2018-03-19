Police Sketch of NuMark Robber

Crest Hill police has released a sketch of a robbery suspect. It was more than a week ago that a suspect entered NuMark Credit Union at 2380 Caton Farm Road and demanded money. The offender was described as a white male, wearing a winter stocking cap with a baseball style bill and flaps on the side covering his face. He was wearing prescription style glasses. The suspect is believed to be in his mid-thirties, and had a skinny face. The offender was wearing blue colored “jogging style” pants, a blue winter jacket and blue gym shoes. He wore gloves and inferred he had a gun. Once he left the credit union he left in a white SUV with another person. If you know this person you’re advised to call Crime Stoppers of Will County (800) 323-6734 or text WILLCOCS and tip to 274634.