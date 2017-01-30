Political Signs Must Be On Private Property In Joliet

The City of Joliet reminds residents of sign regulations that control the placement of signs supporting political candidates in the upcoming elections. The City of Joliet Zoning Ordinance regulates temporary political signs to control the size and location of these signs. State law effective January 1, 2011, prohibits municipalities from regulating when campaign signs can go up on residential properties.

The law essentially allows property owners to put up outdoor political campaign signs without any limitation on the time that the signs may be displayed. Municipalities are still allowed to regulate the size, height, and location of the signs. Signs cannot be larger than sixteen square feet in area, which includes the support structure. Signs cannot be more than five feet in height. Signs must be placed on private property and not in the City’s right-of-way, which includes the parkway between the street and the sidewalk, or in the median.

All signs placed illegally in the right-of-way, or on any other public property, will be removed by the City and discarded immediately. Political signs should, at no time, be placed any closer than ten feet from the edge of the pavement. In areas where sidewalks are present, signs need to be placed a minimum of two feet beyond the private property side of the edge of the sidewalk. The use of trees or utility poles as sign supports or standards is prohibited.