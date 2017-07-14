Politics Questioned In IDOT Layoffs

There’s an unanswered question about politics at the center of the latest round of layoffs in state government. Governor Bruce Rauner’s administration yesterday fired eight people, most of them with Democratic or labor union ties, from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The fired workers say they got the boot because of their politics, but the governor says there simply wasn’t enough work to do. A lawyer for the workers says that excuse didn’t fly under Governor Blagojevich, and he doesn’t expect it to work now.