Nearly nine-in-ten people in Cook County say they’ve seen new TV commercials touting the health benefits of the new soda tax. And nearly nine-in-ten say they don’t believe them. A new poll released yesterday by We Ask America shows 87-point-five percent of people who were asked think Cook County leaders approved the tax for “other reasons.” The poll also shows overwhelming – nearly 85-percent – support to repeal the penny-per-ounce tax.