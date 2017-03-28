Polling Place Change For DuPage Precinct 33 Voters

By Monica DeSantis
Mar 28, 10:32 AM

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots wants DuPage Precinct 33 voters to know their Polling Place has been changed for the April 4, 2017 Consolidated Election. The old location is being turned into an early childhood facility and is currently under construction. DuPage Precinct 33’s Polling Place has been moved to Robert C. Hill Elementary School located at 616 Dalhart Ave in Romeoville. To find additional Polling Place information visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com.

