Pollution Solution With JJC And Helpers Of Mother Earth

It’s Earth Month and Joliet Junior College has been cleaning up. The Student Sustainability Union and Helpers of Mother Earth picked up trash along Houbolt Road this past Saturday. JJC’s Maria Anna Rafac says people walk by the garbage everyday and just get used to walking by it. Signs, doors, cigarette packs and lots of fast food containers were picked up. In all 22 helpers including, 10 students and community members.

Earth Day events are planned for the month of April at Joliet Junior College. To hear the entire interview scroll down to our podcast section.