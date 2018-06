The Poor People’s Campaign say they’d be a lot less poor if they made 15 dollars-an-hour. About 100 people rallied outside the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield yesterday, demanding a higher starting wage. Pastor Saeed Richardson says if Governor Rauner can raise 14 million-dollars to renovate the governor’s mansion, he can find resources for poor people in the state. This is the latest Poor People’s demonstration in Illinois and around the country.