“Possible Bridge Jumper” Pulled From Des Plaines River

Joliet Police pulled a man out of the Des Plaines River on Friday morning. WJOL news has learned that the man was discovered in the area of the Cass Street Bridge. Authorities are investigating the possibility of the individual jumping off that bridge. The individual was removed from the water a short time after police received the initial report and eyewitnesses on the scene reported that CPR was performed. No update on the individual pulled from the river has been given. Stay tuned to WJOL News for the latest regarding this story.