Man Pulled From River After Jumping Off Cass Street Bridge

Joliet Police pulled a man out of the Des Plaines River on Friday morning, after jumping off the Cass Street Bridge. Joliet Police confirm to WJOL that an 81-year-old man, who has not been identified, jumped off the bridge just before 7:00 am and drowned after being pulled out of the river by a boat that was commandeered by a lieutenant on site at Bicentennial Park to rescue the man from the river. Police say that he went under the water after seeing the boat coming at him. Crews on the boat tried unsuccessfully to revive the jumper, and he was later pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph’s Medical Center a half hour later.