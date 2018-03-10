Power Surge Causes Issues at Providence Catholic
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 10, 2018 @ 7:08 PM
Providence Catholic High School sent a statement to parents on Saturday  to share details of an incident regarding an incident at their building on Saturday morning. A power surge at the school cause a motor in an HVAC system on the roof to burn out which caused a small of a strong electrical discharge in two unoccupied classrooms and four unoccupied offices. At no time were any adults or students in the building at risk. Professionals have been hired by the school to work towards getting the electrical smell out of classrooms and offices. All necessary equipment is being replaced.

 

