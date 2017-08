A billboards displays the current worth of a winning Powerball lottery ticket Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. The last time Powerball had grown this large was in February 2015, when three winners split a $564.1 million prize. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Expect long lines at the lotto ticket counter this week. Illinois Lottery officials say no one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, so the grand prize for Wednesday’s drawing is 650 million-dollars. It’s been two months since there was a grand prize winner. The odd of hitting all five numbers and the Powerball are one-in-292 million.