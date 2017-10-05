Preckwinkle Warns Against Soda Tax Repeal

In her budget speech today, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is warning commissioners that repealing the controversial sweetened drink tax would mean severe cuts to essential services. A repeal vote is set for Tuesday, but Preckwinkle says that without that 200-million-dollars in revenue, there would have to be cuts in the health care system, in the courts, and at the jail among other places. Preckwinkle says there is no more fat left to cut from the budget and said this tax is preferable to alternatives like a real estate tax hike or a sales tax increase.