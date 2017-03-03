Pregnant Joliet Teen Reported Missing in Chicago

A pregnant 16-year-old from Joliet has been reported missing by the Chicago Police Department. Dymon Simons was last seen on Feburary 25th in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. Dymon is African-American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe that she may be in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood or in the suburb of Maywood. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dymon Simons is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.