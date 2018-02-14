Preliminary Autopsy Results For Channahon Woman

The preliminary autopsy results have been released by Will County Coroner Patrick O’Neil for 23 year old Samantha Harer of Channahon. O’Neil’s office reports a single gun shot wound to the head and that the results were inconclusive pending further investigation and toxicology reports.

Harer was found with a gunshot wound to here head on Tuesday morning in her apartment on Bridge Street in Channahon. 32 year old Felipe Flores was in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Flores, a 6 year employee of the Crest Hill Police department has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the shooting.