Prep Work For New Courthouse To Begin In January of 2018 With Asbestos Removal

Construction on the new Will County Courthouse at 14 W. Jefferson Street has to go through a few more hurdles before the first shovel goes into the ground. Will County Executive Larry Walsh says once all the personnel is moved out of the old First Midwest Bank facility and into the new Sheriff’s Public Safety complex by the end of this year then work to remove asbestos can begin.

The asbestos removal should take several months, followed by the demolition of the building on Jefferson and Ottawa Streets. The first shovel should be in the ground by late summer of next year or early fall of 2018. The new courthouse will sit across the street from the current courthouse. No decision as to what will replace the old courthouse. The new courthouse could be completed by September of 2020.